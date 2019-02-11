Housing strategy under the spotlight

THE deterioration in housing affordability and access to housing that meets the needs and preferences of the Canberra community is a continuing concern, says UC professorial fellow and former chief minister Jon Stanhope.

He joins geographer, planner and social economist Prof Peter Phibbs, director of the Henry Halloran Trust at the University of Sydney, to discuss the ACT government’s new housing-affordability strategy in the latest in the series of “Canberra Conversations”.

In releasing its long-awaited “Affordable Housing Strategy” in October, the housing minister said: “There’s no doubt there are people on low incomes and facing disadvantage who remain left behind in the current housing market. These are the people this strategy is designed for.”

The free public seminar will discuss the underlying causes of the “market failure” identified by the minister and the potential efficacy of the new strategy in meeting the housing needs of the Canberra community.

“ACT’s new housing affordability strategy – token response or will it work?”, Theo Notaras Multicultural Centre, 180 London Circuit, Civic, 12.30pm-1.30pm, Thursday, March 7. Free but registrations to eventbrite.com.au