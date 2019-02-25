Hundreds of Civic’s plants will be given away

MORE than 1000 plants, which have been part of Civic and Braddon’s flower displays, will be given away tomorrow (Tuesday, February 26), according to the City Renewal Authority.

City Renewal Authority chief executive Malcolm Snow says the flower displays were part of the authority’s work to bring vibrancy and interest to the city precinct’s public spaces. The planters will be refilled with new species to reflect the changing season.

He says plants such as Heucheras, Salvias, Lobularias, Helichrysums and Bracteanthas will be part of tomorrow’s giveaway.

The plant giveaway starts at 12.30pm at Latin American Plaza (corner of Marcus Clarke and Rimmer streets), Lonsdale Street (near the rainbow roundabout) and Veterans Park (corner of Bunda and Mort streets).