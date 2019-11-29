Ignored Master Builders disappointed by bill

MASTER Builders ACT is disappointed that the ACT government has passed the “Building and Construction Amendment Bill”, ignoring the comments made by the MBA to improve the drafting of the bill, says its CEO Michael Hopkins.

“It appears that by passing some of the most draconian building laws in the country, the government is hoping that Canberrans will forget about government’s decade of failure to enforce the building laws that it already has in place,” he says.

“The laws passed yesterday will hurt the majority of builders performing high quality work in the territory by increasing the risk to run a business, increasing their insurance costs, and leaving company directors and senior officers open to poorly drafted laws.” 

“The ACT government’s historic failure to enforce building laws has already left some in the community with a legacy of building defects. It is now leaving a legacy of poorly drafted building laws.”

Mr Hopkins says the MBA welcomes the approach taken by the territory’s latest building registrar and says the government should prioritise the implementation of the expert recommendations contained in the Building Confidence Report.

“The Building Confidence Report puts a focus on promoting reforms such as improving industry training, addressing building certification and reforming the licensing system across the entire building supply chain,” he says.

