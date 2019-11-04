In search of Chinese identity in Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

HELEN MUSA wraps up the week of arts in Canberra with her “Arts in the City” column.

CHINESE performance duo Xiao Ke X Zi Han is exploring Chinese identity in Canberra during its upcoming research residency at Tuggeranong Arts Centre in November, ahead of an exhibition and performances in early 2020 as part of “Chiname”, a three-year research project exploring different understandings of Chinese identity in Chinese communities around the world.

CANBERRA opera singer Tobias Cole is on stage at Sydney’s Hayes Theatre until December 14, in “HMS Pinafore”, directed by Kate Gaul in what is billed as a “re-imagined, gender-bending, hyper-theatrical and kinky take on this Gilbert and Sullivan classic”. Book at hayestheatre.com.au

CREATIVE Partnerships Australia has offered 25 artists in-principle funding in 2019/20, including Canberra dancer James Batchelor, for his project “Cosmic Ballroom”, and ANU lecturer in print media and drawing Rebecca Mayo, for her project “Rumpus 2020”.

THE ANU School of Music and the ANU National Centre for Indigenous Studies will host singer-songwriter and storyteller Archie Roach to talk about his memoir “Tell Me Why”. Roach has a new companion album of the same name, which will be on sale alongside the book. At Llewellyn Hall, 7pm-8.15pm, Friday, November 15. Book at anu.ed.au

THIS year marks Ian Jones’ 40th year as an independent professional potter, much of it in his current studio in the Old Saint Luke’s Church at Gundaroo, where he constructed a 14-metre-long dragon kiln. “Ash & Clay” is an exhibition marking the occasion. At Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, until December 1.

MELBOURNE’S Chrysalis Trio will perform at a fundraising afternoon of tea and champagne for the Canberra International Music Festival. At The Crisp Galleries, Bowning, 2.30pm, Saturday, November 30. Book at trybooking.com

PIANIST Nicholas Young and guitarist Matthew Fagan will play Spanish classical, flamenco, tango and modern jazz in “España El Vito: the Spirit of Spain & Tango” at Wesley Music Centre, 7.30pm, Saturday, November 16. Book at southcoasttickets.com.au

WORKS by Roman violin virtuoso Castrucci plus the music of Handel, Sibelius and Debussy will be played by Musica da Camera String Orchestra with guest harpist Rowan Phemister under director Rosemary Macphail at Holy Covenant Anglican Church, Cook, on Saturday and Sunday, November 16-17. Book at musicadacamera.org.au