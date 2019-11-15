Inflatable ‘Medusa’ hosts a weekend of events

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT has already seen their work in “Twin Minigagarin” at Canberra Airport, but now Berlin design team, Plastique Fantastique, launched another inflatable installation for the Design Canberra Festival called, “Medusa”, upon the Commonwealth Place waterfront.

It/she is not a dangerous mythological monster with snake heads, but rather a 250 cubic meter space made of transparent thermoplastic polyurethane, deflating to a 50kg package, yet allowing rapid installation and de-installation using minimal labour.

Having visited London, Valencia, Berlin, and now Canberra, “Medusa” is meant to act as an “incubator” for gatherings, events, actions and anything else the local community brings to the installation—and they’re welcome to go inside.

Design Canberra invites the public to a series of events at “Medusa” events at Commonwealth Place, Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes, at the over the weekend starting tonight, November 15, and finishing Sunday, November 17.

Program at designcanberrafestival.com.au