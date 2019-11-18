It’s starting to feel a bit like… ‘Jazzmas’ 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Arts editor HELEN MUSA’s “Arts in the City” column covering the latest arts news in Canberra.

SPECTRUM Big Band presents “Jazzmas”, a fundraising night of swing, food and dancing at Harmonie German Club, 7pm, Saturday, November 30. Book at harmonieclub.com.au or tickets at the door.

NOËL Coward’s “Waiting in the Wings” is set in a retirement community for former leading actresses. What could possibly go wrong? Director Stephen Pike has assembled a commanding line-up of Canberra’s leading ladies for seasons at The Q, Queanbeyan, November 20-23, then at Canberra REP Theatre, Acton, November 27-December 7. Book at theq.net.au or canberrarep.org.au

“THE Chaser” and “The Shovel” have combined forces to bring audiences “The War on 2019”, promising to relive Australian political mediocrity in all its glory. At The Playhouse, Tuesday, November 26. Book at canberratheatre.com.au

SINGERS Simon Gleeson and Genevieve Kingsford and guest conductor Geoffrey Castles join Canberra Symphony Orchestra to present Broadway and West End numbers in the 2019 Shell Prom summer picnic concert, Government House, Dunrossil Drive, Yarralumla 6pm, Saturday, November 30, gates open 4.45pm. Book at cso.org.au

THE first winner of the Australian International Chopin Piano Competition in 2011, Peter de Jager, will perform a concert called “Heart of Poland” at the Larry Sitsky Recital Room, 7pm, Friday November 29. Book at friendsofchopin.org.au or tickets at the door.

THE ANU School of Art & Design’s annual glass sale is one of the joys of late spring as the glass workshop raises funds through selling high-end works made by students, staff, alumni and members of the wider glass community. At ANU School of Art & Design, 5.30pm–7pm, Thursday, November 29, and noon-1.30pm, Friday, November 30.

INDIVIDUALLY, Adam Harvey, Beccy Cole, Darren Coggan and Felicity Urquhart are recognisable country music artists but together they are “The Young Stars of Country”. They’ll be at the Southern Cross Club for their 20th anniversary “Reunion”, Wednesday, November 27. Book at cscc.com.au or 6283 7200.

ART Song Canberra’s next concert will be given by popular husband-and-wife duo, mezzo-soprano Christina Wilson and pianist, Alan Hicks. “Journey’s End”, songs by Schumann, Debussy, Sculthorpe and Granados, will take place in Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, November 24. Book at trybooking.com or at the door.