It’s starting to feel a bit like… ‘Jazzmas’ 

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Spectrum Big Band… at Harmonie German Club, November 30.

Arts editor HELEN MUSA’s “Arts in the City” column covering the latest arts news in Canberra. 

SPECTRUM Big Band presents “Jazzmas”, a fundraising night of swing, food and dancing at Harmonie German Club, 7pm, Saturday, November 30. Book at harmonieclub.com.au or tickets at the door. 

NOËL Coward’s “Waiting in the Wings” is set in a retirement community for former leading actresses. What could possibly go wrong? Director Stephen Pike has assembled a commanding line-up of Canberra’s leading ladies for seasons at The Q, Queanbeyan, November 20-23, then at Canberra REP Theatre, Acton, November 27-December 7. Book at theq.net.au or canberrarep.org.au

“THE Chaser” and “The Shovel” have combined forces to bring audiences “The War on 2019”, promising to relive Australian political mediocrity in all its glory. At The Playhouse, Tuesday, November 26. Book at canberratheatre.com.au

Singer Genevieve Kingsford… Prom summer picnic concert, Government House, Yarralumla, November 30.

SINGERS Simon Gleeson and Genevieve Kingsford and guest conductor Geoffrey Castles join Canberra Symphony Orchestra to present Broadway and West End numbers in the 2019 Shell Prom summer picnic concert, Government House, Dunrossil Drive, Yarralumla 6pm, Saturday, November 30, gates open 4.45pm. Book at cso.org.au

THE first winner of the Australian International Chopin Piano Competition in 2011, Peter de Jager, will perform a concert called “Heart of Poland” at the Larry Sitsky Recital Room, 7pm, Friday November 29. Book at friendsofchopin.org.au or tickets at the door.  

THE ANU School of Art & Design’s annual glass sale is one of the joys of late spring as the glass workshop raises funds through selling high-end works made by students, staff, alumni and members of the wider glass community. At ANU School of Art & Design, 5.30pm–7pm, Thursday, November 29, and noon-1.30pm, Friday, November 30. 

Country singers Felicity Urquhart, left, Adam Harvey, Beccy Cole, and Darren Coggan… Southern Cross Club, November 27.

INDIVIDUALLY, Adam Harvey, Beccy Cole, Darren Coggan and Felicity Urquhart are recognisable country music artists but together they are “The Young Stars of Country”. They’ll be at the Southern Cross Club for their 20th anniversary “Reunion”, Wednesday, November 27. Book at cscc.com.au or 6283 7200.

ART Song Canberra’s next concert will be given by popular husband-and-wife duo, mezzo-soprano Christina Wilson and pianist, Alan Hicks. “Journey’s End”, songs by Schumann, Debussy, Sculthorpe and Granados, will take place in Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, November 24. Book at trybooking.com or at the door.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleExhibition celebrates Hawke’s cartoonable face
Next articleMean government lauds it over the disabled
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply