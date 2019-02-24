IWD / The lucky country still has issues

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The global theme for International Women’s Day on March 8 is “think equal, build smart, innovate for change”. KATE MEIKLE looks at the issues facing women…

THE eradication of domestic and family violence and the improvement of the economic security of women are two issues the National Council of Women Australia is particularly concerned with, according to president Robyn Nolan.

“People say that in Australia we are the lucky country, but these are significant issues,” she says.

“We have come a long way, but domestic and family violence kills one woman every week. We need to do more work in education early on, more work with men’s programs and look at solutions that impact women long term, such as housing and helping women stay in their homes,” she says.

Robyn says that economic insecurity can affect women at all stages of their life, from addressing educational inequality for girls in Aboriginal and rural communities to providing new-skills training to older women.

“We want to champion superannuation measures to better support women such as the removal of superannuation thresholds for women who work part time and including superannuation payments with the paid parental leave scheme,” she says.

Robyn says the message of International Women’s Week is an important one and it needs all of the community to make cultural changes to support the issues facing women.

“Women can’t do it alone. Men must be part of any solution, all of the community need to be involved. We should all work together in our community so no one is disadvantaged, particularly women and girls,” she says.

The national council of women provides bursaries for young women pursuing studies in the science, technology, engineering and maths fields, and encourages and promotes non-traditional roles for young women.

According to UN Women National Committee, International Women’s Day is a day when all women are recognised for their achievements. First born out of labour movements at the turn of the 20th century in North America and across Europe, International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated around the world on March 8.

IWD events

Thursday, March 7

Breakfast with Madeline Stuart, the world’s first professional model with Down syndrome, 7.30am, National Gallery of Australia, Parkes. Book at eventfinda.com.au; Canberra International Women’s Day Lunch, noon, National Convention Centre. More information at unwomen.org.au.

Friday, March 8

CPSU Women’s Lunch, 12.30pm, National Portrait Gallery. Guest speaker former ACT senator Katy Gallagher. Book at eventbrite.com.au

“Her Sound, Her Story” documentary screening and panel discussion, 6pm, National Film and Sound Archive. Book at nfsa.gov.au; “Tell it Sisters”, IWD Day comedy showcase, 8pm, Tuggeranong Arts Centre Theatre. Book at tuggeranongarts.com