John builds community through art

By
Helen Musa
-
Woden’s new community arts officer, John Hart

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre’s newest community arts program has officially kicked off with a three-day pop-up arts activity in the “Woden Experiment” space in Woden Town Square.

Woden’s new community arts officer John Hart has an interest in community building and will be working with locals to develop a program of arts activities tailored to the needs and interests of the Woden and Weston Creek communities.

Tuggeranong Arts Centre CEO Rauny Worm said: “John will explore and experiment across a range of participatory art forms… This is a unique opportunity to strengthen our communities and celebrate the richness of our cultural and human diversity.”

Hart will be spending time at neighbourhood shopping centres and at the Southside Farmers Markets, as well as visiting community organisations, small businesses and schools.

The first event in the Woden Town Square, is an interactive artist’s residency, which will see Pod 2 of the “Woden Experiment” taken over by local artist Brian McNamara. Brian is using the space to create and display interactive sound-art objects.

Inquiries about the Tuggeranong Arts Centre program to 6293 1443.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleAt the Order of Australia Association’s reception, Yarralumla
Next articleCelebration tour brings Human Nature to Canberra
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply