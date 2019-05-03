John builds community through art

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre’s newest community arts program has officially kicked off with a three-day pop-up arts activity in the “Woden Experiment” space in Woden Town Square.

Woden’s new community arts officer John Hart has an interest in community building and will be working with locals to develop a program of arts activities tailored to the needs and interests of the Woden and Weston Creek communities.

Tuggeranong Arts Centre CEO Rauny Worm said: “John will explore and experiment across a range of participatory art forms… This is a unique opportunity to strengthen our communities and celebrate the richness of our cultural and human diversity.”

Hart will be spending time at neighbourhood shopping centres and at the Southside Farmers Markets, as well as visiting community organisations, small businesses and schools.

The first event in the Woden Town Square, is an interactive artist’s residency, which will see Pod 2 of the “Woden Experiment” taken over by local artist Brian McNamara. Brian is using the space to create and display interactive sound-art objects.

Inquiries about the Tuggeranong Arts Centre program to 6293 1443.