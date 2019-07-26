Joyride comes to an end in Stromlo

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE joyride of a man and a teenager came to an end in Stromlo yesterday afternoon (July 25) after the duo was seen allegedly driving a stolen car around Canberra.

The men, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, drove the stolen car, a white Subaru Liberty through several suburbs before being stopped by police on Cotter Road and arrested.

The 18-year-old will face the ACT Magistrates court today on a charge of riding in a stolen motor vehicle and the 16-year-old will also face the Magistrates Court today with a charge of driving a stolen motor vehicle.

Police will continue investigations into the stolen motor vehicle.