Kate’s winning portrait explores ageing

“THE textiles scientist” by Kate Atkinson has won the people’s choice award in this year’s National Photographic Portrait Prize.

The black and white portrait of an elderly woman with sidelong glance and irreverent, contemplative smile is one of many taken by Atkinson over the past year or so as she sought all types of subjects, with only one prerequisite – they had to be over 80.

“Through this project, I wanted to explore perceptions of ageing, the importance of relationships and how vital they are to human existence and happiness,” Atkinson says.

“Ruth Baig was one of the people I met in an aged care facility in Victoria. I was instantly taken by her wit, intelligence and gorgeous hair. Ruth was well spoken, highly educated and a proud mother of two daughters. She told me tales of her solo travels to India, how she came to be in Australia, her poems that were published in the Manchester Guardian, and how she turned down a job at the newspaper in favour of studying textiles science at Manchester University.”

Atkinson’s portrait was the clear winner of the poll, with 1276 votes, making her the recipient of more than $7000 of camera equipment.

Other top ranking portraits in the 2019 People’s Choice Award were: “Unbreakable” by Dave Laslett, which came in second with 819 votes; “Sumbawa Pride” by Alex Vaughan came in third with 805 votes; “Alex” by Michael Murchie came forth with 734 votes; and “Portrait of Deel” by Stef King came fifth with 730 votes.

The National Photographic Portrait Prize 2019 is National Portrait Gallery, King Edward Terrace, Parkes, until Sunday, April 7.

It will then commence a national tour to the following venues: Collie Art Gallery, Geraldton Regional Art Gallery, Port Pirie Regional Art Gallery and Blue Mountains Cultural Centre.