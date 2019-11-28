Kids lead zany musical about the environment

Helen Musa
“Mission H20” cast members.

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre is staging a zany, totally original kids musical about water management and environmental sustainability.

For the past six months, a group of children aged 6 to 13 have been working with Tim and Nathalie Bevitt, choreographer Caroline Wall and artist Tom Buckland to write and produce an hour-long musical and are now ready to take it to the stage.

An evil kitten plots the downfall of Earth.

“Mission: H2O” is set in the fictional Space School 11 where the students have discovered that all the bubblers are broken. Then, the students uncover a sinister plot by a group of evil kittens that could mean doom for earth and all its water.

The musical was developed in response to a prompt from the arts centre team and followed a theatre collaboration with kids from Goulburn’s Lieder Theatre earlier this year, so after its short season in Tuggeranong this weekend, it will tour to Goulburn in January.

CEO at the centre, Rauny Worm says: “This project provides an artistic platform for young people to express their concerns and find solutions. It’s also a fantastic opportunity for them to work with other young performers and adapt to different theatre environments.”

“Mission: H2O”, Tuggeranong Arts Centre Theatre, 6.30pm, Friday, November 29 and, 3pm, Saturday, November 30. Bookings at trybooking.com

 

