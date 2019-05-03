Lake Tuggeranong reopens

AFTER being shut due to an “extreme alert level” of blue-green algae in December, Lake Tuggeranong has finally reopened. 

The Environment Protection Authority has today (May 3) issued a notice saying Lake Tuggeranong is now open for both primary and secondary contact with algae. The authority says algae levels are now “low” following the past few weeks of cooler weather conditions.

The ACT government says its working to better understand blue green algae outbreaks in Lake Tuggeranong and how they could be prevented in the future.

  1. If our streets were swept more regularly, as happens in other jurisdictions, a lot less organic matter would end up in our lakes to feed the algae.

