Lauren tops the building awards

LAUREN Couter, project director of Construction Control was tonight (September 20) awarded the top “crystal vision” award at the annual NAWIC Crystal Vision awards, recognising the achievements of women in the construction industry.

In addition to her outstanding work in her chosen field, Lauren is a dedicated fundraiser for the Mother’s Day Classic Fun Run and was featured on the front cover of “CityNews” in May, 2016.

The National Association of Women in Construction ACT hosted nearly 400 guests at its annual awards at the National Arboretum, celebrating and recognising the achievements of women in the construction industry.

Other winners who were honoured on the night include: Elyse Howard, Jane Louise Alexander, Roberta Brosco, Sarah Carroll, Dulani Nanayakkara, Ntasha Krysti Gerebtzoff, Sarah Pollheim, Nadine O’Keeffe, Sarah Anne Duncan and Nichelle Jackson.

Construction company Manteena was recognised as the winner of the diversity and inclusion award.

“Our annual awards provide the opportunity for our members to showcase their professional contributions to Australia’s largest non-service-related industry, contributing $134.2 billion to the nation’s economy, and employing 1.1 million Australians,” says out-going president Amanda Laverie.

NAWIC is a not-for-profit organisation formed to promote and improve the construction industry by the advancement of women.

It offers members an opportunity to expand personal networks, maintain awareness of industry developments, improve skills and knowledge, and make a contribution to women in the construction industry.