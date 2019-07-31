Lawder’s diabetes diagnosis raises need for testing

A RANDOM diabetes diagnosis through a workplace testing program now sees Canberra Liberal deputy leader Nicole Lawder calling for tests to be offered to all public servants.

Nicole Lawder.

More than a week after National Diabetes Week ended, Mr Lawder called on the ACT government in the ACT Legislative Assembly today (July 31) saying it should work with Diabetes NSW & ACT to ensure public servants are offered testing for diabetes at work.

“We should be confronting diabetes in the workplace by ensuring all ACT public servants are offered testing in the workplace,” Ms Lawder says.

“As someone who was diagnosed through a workplace testing program, I strongly recommend it.”

Ms Lawder says diabetes is a huge health challenge which must be confronted.

“The ACT government can do more,” she says.

“[Diabetes] can lead to a range of health complications including heart disease, blindness and amputation. It can also cause death.

“In the ACT, there are thousands of Canberrans who have been diagnosed and are living with different types of diabetes.

“It is estimated that there could be around 5500 people in the ACT who are silently living with diabetes without knowing it.

“People who are diagnosed are better able to manage the chronic condition and mitigate complications.”

CityNews

