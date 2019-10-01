Lecture celebrates the life of Ann Moyal

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“THE Wonderful Legacy of Ann Moyal” is the title of the Independent Scholars’ Association of Australia’s 2019 annual lecture at the National Library this Thursday (October 3).

The lecture, by environmental scientist Prof Ian Lowe, will celebrate the life of the late Dr Moyal, who died on July 22.

Lowe will pay tribute to her body of published work, which helped set new standards for scholarly analysis of the history of science and technology, in which field she was considered a pioneer.

She was the founding president of the ISAA, which she helped establish in 1995 with Patricia Clarke and David Headon and continued contributing to its work up to and including this year.

Now, emeritus professor of science, technology and society at Griffith University, Lowe is best-known for chairing the advisory council that produced in 1996 the first independent national report on the state of the environment. He has been a fellow of the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering since 2005. Most recently he was awarded the Konrad Lorenz Gold Medal by the International Academy of Sciences, Health and Ecology for his contributions to sustainable futures.

“The Wonderful Legacy of Ann Moyal,” at the National Library of Australia, 5.30pm, Thursday, October 3. The lecture is free.