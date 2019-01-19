Lightning bushfires still being monitored

TWO areas where bushfires were started by lightning in the ACT yesterday (January 18) are being monitored by the ACT Emergency Services at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve and Mount Gingera, west of Corrin Dam

The fire at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve has been downgraded to patrol status, which means ground crews will patrol the fire ground to detect and extinguish any smouldering material. Aircraft will also fly over the area.

The ESA says t bushfire is restricted to a very small area near the Ashbrooke Creek fire trail. The location of the fire is in close proximity to the Tidbinbilla public ring road, so the reserve remains closed in the interests of public safety.

The Tidbinbilla Visitor Centre remain open and to confirm opening arrangements for Sunday, call 132281 or visit tidbinbilla.act.gov.au

Meanwhile, the bushfire at Mount Gingera is contained. The fire is still about a hectare in size and in extremely steep country. The ESA reports that a remote area firefighting team is walking into the area and aircraft will also be flying over.