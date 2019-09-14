Local mum’s snappy national prizewinner

Olga Imbriano with her baby-suit Snap & Extend prizewinning product.

AFTER only two years in business, Mawson mother of two Olga Imbriano has won the Silver Award for her Snap & Extend baby product in the handmade category of the national AusMumpreneur Awards.  

The AusMumpreneur Awards celebrate the best and brightest of Australian mothers in business. Spanning 38 categories, the award is given to mumpreneurs who have achieved outstanding results in all aspects of business including marketing, profitability, influence, presentation and customer service.

In 2017 Olga designed her winning product Snap & Extend, a baby-suit extender that extends the useful life of the garment.

Snap & Extend is a long piece of stretchable cloth that can be snapped to the crotch of baby suits to extend its longevity. It comes in 10 plain colours and more than a dozen designer patterns.

Olga says the concept was born more out of necessity than anything else. With babies going through around 40 body suits in the first year alone, she thought there had to be a better way.

Olga Imbriano with her silver prize.

Based on a similar product she used at home in Czech Republic with her first-born, she found it was not available down under, so Olga set out to design her own.

And, after being left with too many of the specialised buttons after covering her own needs, she fell by accident into selling extra ones to local mums. With demand quickly growing, she realised that her Snap & Extend had become a sought-after product and bellelis.com.au, the baby portal through which she sells these along with other bump and baby products, was started.

