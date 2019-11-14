Majura poets celebrate a decade with a menu of poems

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT was a happy 10th birthday anniversary celebration last night (November 13) for Majura Cafe Poets as they launched “Poetry On The Menu”, a collection of verse written by a group of poets who gather each week at the Siam Twist in Hackett.

According to the convenor of the poets, Fiona McIlroy, they began operating in 2009, when a group of like-minded versifiers met in the shadow of Mount Majura and decided to get together once a week in a local cafe of their choice (the cafes have tended to come and go) and with no restrictions on people who participate – young, old, women, migrants, students.

McIlroy believes they’ve hit it on the perfect formula. There are no fees, no committees, no minutes and no chair or president. People just turn up to the cafe at the same time every week and read their poems.

The current venue, Siam Twist, suits them perfectly because it has an internal courtyard very suitable for intimate readings.

The 10th anniversary book, “Poetry On The Menu”, is a 32-page publication with poems by 16 writers, ranging over a wide variety of subjects from the night sky to the humble shopping trolley. The editor this time is Clint Wright and the grand red cover has been designed by Paul Summerfield.

McIlroy told “CityNews” that next year the poets were planning on embarking once again on a “Poetry In Motion” train trip from Kingston Station to Sydney Central, writing as they travel.

Information on joining the poets or purchasing the book or can be found by calling 0427 088149 or or emailing fiona mcilroy@bigpond.com