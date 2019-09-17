Man found with weapons in Chisholm

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE driver of a car full of weapons was found crouching behind it in a carport in Chisholm early this morning (September 17).

At about 1.30am, police watched the man get out of the car in a Chisholm driveway and then noticed that he didn’t go into the house.

The officers saw an improvised projectile device inside the car, and found the man, a 30-year-old from Isabella Plains, crouching behind the vehicle.

When police searched the vehicle they located another improvised projectile device, shotgun rounds, drugs, knuckle dusters, and a “gel blaster” that had been modified to look like a handgun.

Further investigations revealed there were two outstanding warrants against the man, who is currently a suspended driver in the ACT.

He will face 10 charges.