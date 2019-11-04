Man shoots woman through her car in Forrest

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN fired a gun at a woman who was sitting in her parked car on Dominion Circuit in Forrest this morning (November 5).

The woman had parked her car before 8am when a man got out of a silver/blue two door hatchback with a NSW registration plate on the front and no plate on the back and fired at the woman’s car.

Escaping in the hatchback, the man is described as Caucasian in appearance and is believed to have been driving with a Caucasian passenger.

The woman, who had sustained gunshot and shrapnel wounds, drove to Manuka Oval where she called for help and a security officer provided her with first aid.

Police were called to Griffith at about 8.10am and the woman was taken to hospital.

Police say there is no immediate threat to public safety. The investigation is in its early stages and appears to be unrelated to the cricket match scheduled at Manuka Oval later today.

Anyone who sees the silver/blue hatchback should call 000 immediately. Do not approach the vehicle, police say.

Police urge anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area around the time of the incident or with any other information to contact ACT Policing on 131 444.