Man in custody after Forrest shooting

A MAN has been taken into custody and is assisting police with enquiries after a woman was shot while sitting in her car in Forrest this morning (November 5). 

At about 8am, police say a woman parked her car on Dominion Circuit before an armed man got out of a silver/blue two door hatchback with a NSW registration plate on the front and no plate on the back and fired at the woman’s vehicle.

The woman, who had sustained gunshot and shrapnel wounds, drove to Manuka Oval where she called for help and a security officer provided her with first aid before she was taken to hospital.

Police have not said if the man in custody is the armed man from earlier today. He was taken into custody after police located the silver/blue hatchback in the Weston Creek area and a firearm at about 11am.

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses, however anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is urged to contact police operations on 131 444 using reference number 6457676. 

