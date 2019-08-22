Man steals tools from vehicle in Taylor

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A NGUNNAWAL man has been busted after he allegedly stole tools from a vehicle in Taylor and was involved in an assault last week.

The man, a 27-year-old, took the tools from a vehicle parked outside of a house in Taylor on Thursday (August 15) before being confronted by a member of the public at a service station in Casey soon after.

Following an investigation by Gungahlin officers, a silver Holden Commodore sedan was recovered earlier this week and yesterday (August 21) the man was arrested.

He has been charged with theft, assault and possessing an offensive weapon with intent and is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates court today.

Tools stolen were recovered by police and have been returned to their owner.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6428095.