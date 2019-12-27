Man’s death makes it six fatalities on the roads

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 28-year-old man died yesterday (December 26) from injuries he received following a single-vehicle collision on the morning of Saturday, December 14.

His is the sixth death recorded on ACT roads for the year.

About 6.20am on December 14 a car collided with a tree near the corner of Hindmarsh Drive and Melrose Drive in Lyons.

The male driver (and sole occupant) of the vehicle was treated at the scene by ACT Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital.