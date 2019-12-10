Matisse & Picasso face-off at the NGA

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE paintings of two great 20th century artistic rivals were unveiled this morning (December 11) at the National Gallery in a sneak preview of its summer exhibition, “Matisse & Picasso”.

In Canberra for the official launch later today was the director of the Musée Picasso in Paris, Laurent Le Bon, who joined NGA director Nick Mitzevich, head of international art Jane Kinsman and curator of international painting and sculpture Simeran Maxwell to walk media through the show.

More-than 200 works paintings sculptures, drawings, prints, illustrated books and costumes have been selected from over 20 private and public lenders from all over the world and from Picasso’s private collection.

As well the NGA’s own Matisse and Picasso Ballet Russes costume collection will be on show, Tahitian-inspired screen prints qnd Moroccan odalisques showing the influence of travel on Matisse, and some of Picasso’s last homages to Matisse after his death.

“Matisse & Picasso”, National Gallery of Australia, open December 13-April 13. Bookings nga.gov.au