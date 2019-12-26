Men in black rob Maccas at knifepoint

Share Canberra's trusted news:
TWO men in balaclavas robbed the Erindale McDonalds at knifepoint early this morning (December 27).
Police report that at about 1.20am, the two men, dressed all in black, including the balaclavas, entered the McDonald’s restaurant in the Erindale Shopping Centre armed with knives.
They threatened staff before and fled with cash. They were last seen running in the direction of Erindale Drive and may have left the area in a dark-coloured BMW X5.
Police are looking for witnesses, dash-cam or CCTV footage.
Call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
