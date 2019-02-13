Milligan: Gungahlin businesses still need help

THE story remains the same for Gungahlin businesses which continue to suffer as a result of construction projects, says Liberal Member for Yerrabi James Milligan.

For example, Mr Milligan says the ACT government promised the first stage of the light rail would be complete by December 21. It continues to drag on.

Since the light rail construction began, according to the report “Business Impact Assessment of ACT Government-led construction activities in Gungahlin”, foot traffic reduced by almost 70 per cent, business revenue decreased by at least 30 per cent and business exit rates increased by almost 19 per cent.

Lessons on how to manage the negative impact of construction works on business trade should be implemented now before it’s too late, Mr Milliagn says.

“This report highlighted a number of things the government could do to help reduce the impact of construction on trade such as offering financial support, better signage, less road closures and greater clarity around parking and accessibility,” he says.

“Today, I am calling on the government to.. start helping businesses that are still feeling the effects of light rail construction.

“There’s no denying light rail stage 1 has had a negative impact on business trade along the light rail corridor.

“All along the light rail corridor roads are being dug up, intersections closed off and pedestrian paths are in a state of disrepair.”