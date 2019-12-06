Mint honours Olympic ‘Change-Makers’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Royal Australian Mint hosted a medallion presentation for the Australian Olympic Committee’s “Change-Makers” on December 4.

Twenty-six year 10-12 students from various states and territories were presented with a custom Royal Australian Mint gold medallion by Royal Australian Mint CEO, Ross MacDiarmid and Australian Olympic Committee CEO, Matt Carroll.

The students are being recognised for their ability to drive change within their local communities.

A total of 1000 students participated, with 26 being chosen to attend the national forum, and they all embody the Olympic spirit, says Matt Caroll.

“From Olympians inspiring the country with incredible feats in the sporting arena to young Australians making a small but extraordinary difference in their local community, the Olympic spirit is about making a positive impact and acting with respect, teamwork and sportsmanship,” he says.

Also at the forum were Australian Olympic athletes, including swimmers Brooke Hanson and Koti Ngawati, cyclist Kathy Watt, alpine skier Greta Small and judoka Josh Katz.

As well as making Australia’s circulating coinage, the Mint has created the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, 2018 Commonwealth Games, 2018 Invictus Games and 2019 INAS Games Victory medals.