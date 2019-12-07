Missing teen: has he fled to Queensland?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BRANDON D’Alessandrois 15 years old and has his parents and police concerned about his welfare because he hasn’t been seen since Thursday (December 5) in Kaleen.

Police believe he may have travelled to Queensland but are asking the Canberra community for any clues to locating him.

He’s described as Caucasian in appearance, about 165cm (5’5”) with light brown hair, blue eyes and of slim build.

Brandon was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, black Adidas pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information should call 131444.