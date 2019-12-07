Missing teen: has he fled to Queensland?

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

BRANDON D’Alessandrois 15 years old and has his parents and police concerned about his welfare because he hasn’t been seen since Thursday (December 5) in Kaleen.

Missing… Brandon D’Alessandro, 15.

Police believe he may have travelled to Queensland but are asking the Canberra community for any clues to locating him.

He’s described as Caucasian in appearance, about 165cm (5’5”) with light brown hair, blue eyes and of slim build.

Brandon was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, black Adidas pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information should call 131444. 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLocals send ‘Pamper-Pack’ love to drought battlers
Next articleBishop Mark has some ‘amazing’ Christmas news
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply