Movie review / ‘Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan’ (MA) 

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
“Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan” delivers a powerful and credible account.

“Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan” (MA) ****

AFTER brushing up by reading the well-attested “Wikipedia” account of how it was in a Vietnamese rubber plantation 53 years and 11 days before director Kriv Stenders’s film opened on public release, I can tell you that the characters are real and the film’s depiction of their parts in the battle is by and large accurate. 

It may be presumptuous of me, who has never heard a shot fired in anger, to tell you that the screenplay about one of the high points of Australian military history by Stuart Beatty and James Nicholas and three others comes achingly, admirably, close to how it was.

Running for almost two hours, the film merits four stars not merely for its depictions of young men, many of them conscripts, facing a more numerous battle-hardened enemy. It also shows command and communications structures making decisions about events that they could see only from maps of the area. Free of the emotional passages that infest so many Hollywood battle movies, it pulls no punches against credibility.

Years ago, neighbours who had graduated in the RMC class of 1955 invited me to join their “Escape Committee” (from household chores) to have coffee one morning every week. They’ve all gone now and all I have is distant recollections of their reminiscences of Long Tan and other battles. Writing this review, I miss what they could have contributed to the film’s verity. But even without their help, I know that “Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan” delivers a powerful and credible account.

At all cinemas

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan" (MA)
SUMMARY
4
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleClimate researcher wins scientist of the year
Next articleMovie review / ‘Midsommar’ (R)
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply