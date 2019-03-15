Movie review / ‘Sometimes Always Never’ (PG)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-

THIS British comedy/drama comes wearing a likeable outfit of drama, humour, bathos and pathos.

Bill Nighy plays Alan, a bespoke Liverpool tailor with a passion for Scrabble, a somewhat dysfunctional family, and an obsession with finding Michael, the son of whom nothing has been heard for years since he stormed out of the house following an argument arising from a Scrabble game. Much of the film’s content deals with Alan’s conflict with his younger son Peter (Sam Riley) who may be present but is unreachable emotionally.

It’s a gentle film, crammed with philological references and wisdoms, amusing rather than hilarious. Nighy again demonstrates his virtuosity as a character actor, looking distinguished and gently dominating a plot based on a short story “Triple Word Score” by Frank Cottrell Boyce who went on to convert it into a screenplay for Carl Hunter to direct with a deft eye for amusing little touches such as Dymo tags created to give simple information about objects that by themselves state the bleeding obvious.

Wondering about the title? Apparently it’s a saying in the bespoke tailoring profession. Gent’s made-to-measure, single-breasted suit jacket. Three buttons. Top one sometimes done up. Middle one always done up. Bottom one – go figure it out.

At Palace Electric, Dendy and Capitol 6

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
'Sometimes Always Never' (PG)
SUMMARY
3.5
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleOlder Canberrans travel free for Seniors Week
Next articleDancers prepare for a ‘BOLD’ celebration
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply