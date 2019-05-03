Movie review / ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’ (M)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-

“The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir” (M) ***

WATCHING Ken Scott’s film about the wanderings of a young man seeking his father after the death of his mother, I was struck by the similarities of the structure of Romain Puertolas and Luc Bossi’s screenplay with another story that’s generally considered to be the second-oldest extant example of Western literature.

That’s Homer’s “Odyssey”, about a man who spends a decade journeying home after the fall of Troy. In Scott’s film, the traveller is Aja (Dahnush) who has grown up on the streets of Mumbai where his mother supports him by washing at a public laundry. Aja goes to school but he’s also eager to learn from what surrounds him on the streets. As he grows into manhood, he becomes a talented fakir or magician.

Aja is telling his life’s story to three boys in the police station, giving them a lesson in how a boy like them can grow into a man like him.

The film’s main body involves live-action re-enactments of Aja’s travels. They begin when, armed with a new passport and a 100-Euro note, he flies to Paris. From there he goes to Britain where a migration official (Ben Millar) explains the facts of life before shredding passport and Euro note as forgeries and leading his colleagues in a brief song and dance number that has little relationship with the film’s plot but must have made somebody happy on the set.

From there it’s off to adventures in Europe, before back home to Mumbai. While they are entertaining in their own way, their patchwork fabric is a tad short of exciting, although pleasant enough to justify a couple of hours watching it.

At Dendy

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir".
SUMMARY
3
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleMovie review / ‘Top End Wedding’ (M)
Next articleDancers dazzle the audience three times
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply