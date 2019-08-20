Multiple car fires light up Kaleen

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THREE cars well found on fire at a house in Kaleen early this morning (August 20).

The fires on Callabonna Street, which have been deemed suspicious by police, were extinguished by firefighters after 12.30am.

The vehicles sustained significant damage.

Police are following a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the matter.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6429804.