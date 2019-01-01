My Summer / Tim Shaw

Spend a night at Jamala Lodge sleeping with the lions.

Escape to the coast, specifically Malua Bay and a walk around Broulee Island.

A game or two of golf with mates at Gungahlin Lakes Golf Club and at Fairbairn Golf Club.

Taking visitors to see the new exhibitions such as the “Love & Desire:

Pre-Raphaelite Masterpieces from the Tate”

at

the National Gallery and the Howard Library at the Museum of Australian Democracy in Old Parliament House.