FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a house fire on Haugh Place in Oxley and handed the scene over to police for investigation. At about 10am today (January 2), multiple Emergency Triple Zero calls were received reporting visible […]
My Summer / Tim Shaw
Breakfast radio host TIM SHAW, of 1206 2CC, has plans for summer…
- Spend a night at Jamala Lodge sleeping with the lions.
- Escape to the coast, specifically Malua Bay and a walk around Broulee Island.
- A game or two of golf with mates at Gungahlin Lakes Golf Club and at Fairbairn Golf Club.
- Taking visitors to see the new exhibitions such as the “Love & Desire: Pre-Raphaelite Masterpieces from the Tate” at the National Gallery and the Howard Library at the Museum of Australian Democracy in Old Parliament House.
- Enjoying a Hawke Ale at the newly renovated upstairs bar at the National Press Club of Australia.
