My Summer / Tim Shaw

Breakfast radio host TIM SHAW, of 1206 2CC, has plans for summer…

2CC Breakfast host Tim Shaw

  • Spend a night at Jamala Lodge sleeping with the lions.
  • Escape to the coast, specifically Malua Bay and a walk around Broulee Island.
  • A game or two of golf with mates at Gungahlin Lakes Golf Club and at Fairbairn Golf Club.
  • Taking visitors to see the new exhibitions such as the “Love & Desire: Pre-Raphaelite Masterpieces from the Tate” at the National Gallery and the Howard Library at the Museum of Australian Democracy in Old Parliament House.
  • Enjoying a Hawke Ale at the newly renovated upstairs bar at the National Press Club of Australia.
