New Acton gets its supermarket back

AFTER 12 months, the space occupied by a grocery store and cafe at 21-23 Marcus Clarke Street, New Acton, has finally been leased.

The previous 400 square metres have been divided and today a new supermarket, the 21 Capital Mart, opens.

“This site was previously a joint grocer and cafe,” Colliers International office leasing executive, Caleb Brinton said.

“However, this business closed down around 12 months ago, leaving people without somewhere to pick up that emergency bottle of milk or loaf of bread without getting into their car.

“In terms of these new leases, the approximately 400sqm has been split into two individual tenancies.

“While similar businesses to what was there previously are moving in, they will be separate and able to operate based on their own individual demand and capacity.”

Chef Sean McConnell is taking the balance of the space and will shortly open Rebel Rebel, which will feature all-day dining, a wine bar and a bottle shop.