New minister gets disability portfolio

{caption}New ACT Labor minister Suzanne Orr{/caption}

THE newest member of the cabinet, Minister Orr will take on the disability portfolio for the ACT government.

In this position, Ms Orr will oversee the territory’s transition to the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Ms Orr will also have responsibility for the community services and facilities portfolio, the employment and workplace safety portfolio and the government services and procurement portfolio.

The employment and workplace safety portfolio will see Ms Orr oversee the ACT’s Secure Local Jobs code, which ensures that companies tendering for work with the ACT government treat their employees fairly.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has also given Labor MLA for Ginninderra Tara Cheyne a non-executive role as the special secretary to the Chief Minister.

“In this role, Tara will provide assistance and support to the Chief Minister,” Mr Barr says.

“This includes our efforts to have the Andrews Bill overturned in the Federal Parliament – allowing Canberrans the full democratic rights provided to other Australians.

“Tara will also spend time consulting with the community to identify market failures that are leading to poorer outcomes for Canberra consumers.”

In the coming weeks, Mr Barr says the ACT government will release a comprehensive infrastructure plan and a climate change strategy.