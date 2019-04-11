New scripts come alive at The Street

NOW in its eighth year, “First Seen” is The Street Theatre’s way of creating original performance work, encouraging debate on issues and relationships central to Canberrans’ lives.

2019 brings works immersed in personal stories and journeys, youth mental health and life-changing illness.

From April to July, four writers ‘belonging to the Canberra writing diaspora’ will be helped to progress their works to production-ready stage through creative development with directors, dramaturgs and actors.

Each writer is provided with a weekly wage and given a dedicated week long workshop to develop their script, offering time, space, support, and professional expertise based on the needs identified in their applications. After each public presentation Canberra audiences are invited into a discussion with writers, directors, dramaturges and actors by sharing their thoughts with the creative teams.

This year the four new performance works have been selected by director/playwright David Atfield, drawn from 12 script submissions.

Of them Atfield says: “The works are intensely personal and are told with great honesty. This makes them compelling, moving and exciting works with great potential for full production.”

First up for 2019 is “Outsider” by Peter Cook, at The Street Theatre, 4pm, Sunday, April 14. Book at 6247 1223 or thestreet.org.au