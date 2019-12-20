New vice-chancellor named for UC

By
CityNews
-
Professor Paddy Nixon… new vice-chancellor at UC.

PROF Paddy Nixon is the new vice-chancellor of the University of Canberra. He will join the university in June.

He is currently vice-chancellor of the multi-campus Ulster University in Northern Ireland although no stranger to Australia.

A technologist and computer scientist, Prof Nixon moved to Tasmania in 2010 as pro vice-chancellor research for the University of Tasmania, and was subsequently promoted to the role of deputy vice-chancellor research from 2011–2015 before returning to the UK.

UC chancellor Prof Tom Calma described Prof Nixon as skilful in inspiring staff, bridging industry and research and a champion of a civic-university ethos.

“His student-centric approach make him a perfect fit to lead UC into the future under our Distinctive by Design strategic plan and beyond,” said Prof Calma.

Prof Nixon said he was deeply committed to the civic obligations of a university and recognised the critical role US played in the ACT. He believed modern universities needed compelling engagement: with students, staff, industry and community to have a consistently compelling experience.

“I am a passionate advocate for continuing a place-based mission to further the impact of a university not only on students, but also the broader community,” he said.

Prof Nixon is a Fellow of the British Computer Society and the Royal Society for the encouragement of the Arts, Manufactures and Commerce. He was recently appointed vice-president of Universities UK and chair of the National Review of University Admissions policy in the UK.

He will be UC’s sixth vice-chancellor and succeeds Prof Deep Saini, who stepped down today (December 20) after three-and-a-half years to return to Canada.

 

CityNews
CityNews

