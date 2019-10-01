Old kids wanted for park reunion

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A REUNION of children who lived in Turner and O’Connor in the ’50s and ’60s will be held at Haig Park, adjacent to the Turner Tennis Club, on at 1pm on November 3.

“Anyone who lived in Turner or O’Connor in the 1950s or 1960s are invited to attend an informal get-together to reconnect and share memories of old times when they were students at Turner School or St Josephs in O’Connor,” says organiser David Seaton.

Following the success of the reunion of the the old Westgarth Street, O’Connor, residents in March, David says he’s been encouraged to extend this reunion out to those who grew up in O’Connor and Turner during that time.

“Everyone is requested to bring a picnic table, some food and drinks and any old photos or memorabilia,” says David.

“There are plans to hold a competition between Turner and O’Connor teams in games from the old days like marbles and hopscotch,” he says.

The North Canberra Bowls Club has been booked in case of rain.

The co-organiser Norman Burmester knew David from their school days at Turner Primary and coincidentally both became local high school teachers.

More information from David (0414 486152) and Norman (are available on (0432 076712).