Olive owners devastated by fires

By
CityNews
-
Olive at Mawson destroyed in fire… Photo: Facebook

THE owners of Olive restaurant have taken to Facebook saying they’re devastated after a fire ripped through their Mawson and Hawker restaurant early this morning (March 27). 

“A fire has broken out and gutted our restaurant in the early hours. Everyone is safe but we are absolutely devastated. We will be closed until further notice and apologise for any inconvenience,” said the Facebook post about the Mawson restaurant, which they say is completely destroyed.

Olive at Hawker after the fire… Photo: Mike Welsh

“CityNews” columnist Mike Welsh was on scene at the Hawker location this morning and says it appears like the back entrance has been fire bombed.

He says damage was concentrated to the back entrance and police were still on site.

