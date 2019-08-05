‘P’-plater nabbed going 50km/h over limit

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MOTORBIKE rider with a provisional licence will lost six demerit points after he was detected travelling at 130km/h in an 80km/h zone on in Kambah on Sunday (August 4).

The rider was caught in the afternoon on Drakeford Drive and was also fined $1841.

Then, early this morning, at about 2.20, police pulled over a woman who was driving without her headlights in a carpark in Corinna Street, Phillip.

The woman, a 23-year-old, was taken to the Woden police station where she blew a breath analysis result of 0.259.

An immediate suspension notice was issued, suspending her right to drive for a period of 90 days. The woman will be summonsed to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.

Police remind Canberra motorists to drive to the speed limit and for people not to drive if they have been drinking.

“Speed and alcohol are two of the ‘fatal five’ factors contributing to serious and fatal collisions – with three people killed in traffic incidents in the ACT so far this year,” says ACT Policing.