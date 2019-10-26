Painter Julie Bradley tops the CAPO awards

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PAINTER, mixed media artist, mentor and tireless advocate for the arts, Julie Bradley is the 2019 CAPO Fellow.

The award was announced tonight (October 26) by the Capital Arts Patrons’ Organisation patron, Patricia Piccinini, at a gala auction held in the East Space gallery on Lake Burley Griffin.

Bradley says she intends to use her fellowship award to create a new body of work and mount an exhibition in Melbourne next year, inspired by her recent artist residency at Ballinglen Art Foundation in Ireland.

The Rosalie Gascoigne Memorial Award, funded conjointly by Bates & Pickering and CAPO, went to Lisa Cahill, who was also awarded the inaugural Craft ACT Award, to create architectural glass installations and to fund the purchase of a compressor.

Piccinini, recently back in the news after her “Skywhale” balloon was gifted to the National Gallery of Australia, was on hand for the announcement of a total of 19 award-winners in CAPO’s 36th annual grant round.

Founded on a unique model of collaboration between art and business, the event and exhibition of more than 120 artworks donated by artists, have become the annual culmination of the organisation’s work to support local artists and arts patronage.

The CAPO Fellowship has a value of up to $15,000 and the Rosalie Gascoigne Memorial Award is valued at up to $5000. Both are funded partly through the sale of donated art and business items at the annual fundraiser and auction.

The other awards provide financial and in-kind support for a range of new arts projects, sponsored by businesses trading in the Act region.

Other awards