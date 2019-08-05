Parents still hope they’ll find missing Amelia

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE parents of Amelia Hausia still live in hope that they’ll find their daughter after she went missing almost 27 years ago.

Amelia’s mum, Mary Ann, and Dad, John, say they always look out for Amelia wherever they go following her disappearance from Downer on December 17, 1992.

“It has been almost 27 years and it is like time has stood still; to us it is yesterday,” Mrs Hausia says.

“We know that there is someone out there who knows where she is.

“If Amelia doesn’t want to be found I want her to know that her family loves her. Wherever she is we ask her to contact Crime Stoppers and say I am happy in my new life.”

Amelia’s story is one of 14 long-term missing people in the ACT, two of which are missing overseas.

Her story marks the beginning of National Missing Persons Week, which started today (August 5).

Nationally, there are more than 2600 long-term missing persons, which is someone who has been missing for more than three months.

Detective superintendent Jamey Bellicanta says police want to find answers for the families and friends who don’t know what happened to their loved ones.

“To support these families and find answers, we need the broader community’s help,” superintendent Bellicanta says.

People with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.