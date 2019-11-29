Police arrest ‘cruel’ Gungahlin krofne thieves

A TEENAGER and a woman have been arrested after they robbed the Krofne doughnut shop in Gungahlin Marketplace yesterday (November 28) morning. 

The two women, a 15-year-old and a 22-year-old, allegedly robbed the shop with a group of other young people at about 9.40am.

Following the robbery, police reviewed CCTV footage, which showed the same women and group of youths steal cash and items from a vehicle parked in the centre’s loading dock.

Then, at about 8am today, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Gozzard Street, Gungahlin where the woman was arrested. The 15-year-old girl was arrested a short time later.

The pair have been charged with theft, breach of bail and other offences.

Officer in charge of Gungahlin Police Station, Rod Anderson said: “This was an opportunistic crime, but also an incredibly callous one given the important role this business plays with vulnerable members of the ACT community.”

Investigations into the involvement of the other alleged offenders remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6465792.

