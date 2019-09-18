Police discover grow house in Holt

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A GROW house with almost 60 cannabis plants was discovered by police in Holt last night (September 17).

Following an incident in Dunlop earlier in the day, police were led to search a house on Bannerman Place at about 9.45pm.

During the search, police discovered a sophisticated hydroponic setup in the rear, free-standing garage of the residence.

Police seized 58 cannabis plants, hydroponic cultivation equipment and a prohibited weapon. A Holden Commodore was also seized as tainted property.

A 42-year-old man will be charged before the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date with cultivating a trafficable quantity of cannabis.

Anyone with information about illegal drug cultivation or supply is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.