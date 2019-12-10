Program puts disadvantaged youth on the road

FOLLOWING changes to the ACT’s learner and provisional driving laws, Belconnen Community Service (BCS) will be launching a pilot program in the New Year to help disadvantaged learner drivers get their “P” plates. 

With support from the ACT government’s road safety fund, the “Easy P” program will link disadvantaged young learner drivers, aged 15-25 years, with a course of lessons from an approved provider as well as up to 10 hours per week of driving mentoring with BCS volunteer drivers.

BCS youth engagement coordinator, Daniel Gaffney, says many of the road ready participants lack resources and connections to assist with gaining driving experience. 

“This program will assist with removing barriers for young people to participate in what is often seen as an essential element of gaining independence as an adult, as well as gaining valuable connections through relationships with driving mentors,” he says. 

The “Easy P” program will launch in January 2020.

To get involved, email volunteers@bcsact.com.au or call 6264 0200.

