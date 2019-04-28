Rage gone mad on a public road as car walloped

SEVEN-FORTY-FIVE on Tuesday morning at one of the inner-south’s busiest intersections, (Canberra Avenue and Monaro Highway overpass), a white Toyota four-wheel-drive ute pulls up alongside a small, red sedan.

A passenger leaps out of the 4×4 and begins to yell at the driver of the small sedan while attempting to open his door.

Then the Toyota driver jumps out, unconcerned that four lanes of traffic are moving around him, to join the violent kicking of the side of the sedan. Small sedan eventually speeds off with white 4×4 in hot pursuit. Full dash-cam footage of this frightening incident exists.

THANKFULLY, there are good guys out there in Canberra traffic. Two people walking home from the pub on Anzac Day came to the aid of a woman whose car had died. As the trio pushed the expired car home, the driver of a passing vehicle, described as “a car that looks like something Batman would own, all sleek and black”, stopped and offered to help. The Good Samaritan was none other than world #33 tennis player Nick Kyrgios on his way home from a nearby training session. Following the inevitable wave of social media chatter on his act of kindness, Kyrgios tweeted: “This sort of stuff shouldn’t be noticed, it’s an everyday thing, anytime”.

NOW we Canberrans have finally “come of age” with the delivery of one of the best “truly integrated transport systems” money can buy, what next?

Being fully grown up and adult we appreciate that Canberra Metro’s promise of “enrichment to our lifestyles” and “enhanced growth” won’t happen overnight, but do we also run the risk of complacency on the rollout of more major infrastructure?

Could the light rail project, itself once a pie-in-the-sky concept, possibly hasten the construction of that other pipe dream, a sporting colosseum somewhere close to the city end of the light rail line?

After all did we not suffer in silence as our main street was ravaged of its iconic trees? Did we not remain civilised as our customary short commute was rudely stretched beyond most people’s patience?

Surely we are now entitled to become a little more high maintenance? Citizens of the newly minted, upmarket capital can’t be expected to trudge all the way out to Bruce to watch a game of footy. Wouldn’t be a good look.

AN American visiting Canberra on light-rail launch weekend was genuinely interested to know what “all the hullabaloo” was about. Once I explained the significance of the day, he tossed me a legal curved ball. Apparently, there remains a by-law on the books in his hometown of San Francisco stating it is illegal to shoot buffalo from a moving light rail car. I was able to assure him that our officials probably didn’t need to do any due diligence on that score.

IF delivery drones begin randomly plummeting from the Gungahlin sky it may not necessarily be due to technical issues. It could be the wrath of God. The Almighty apparently is “not cool” with the radical new method of delivering food and pharmaceuticals by the Google offshoot Wing. Headed “STOP THE DRONES”, an A4 page posted to a pole at the Crace shops warns: “Cease the flying of your wicked, ungodly abomination lest THE LORD smite them and bring punishment upon you!”

The unsigned “decree” quotes Genesis 1:20: “Let birds fly above the earth in the open expanse of the heavens” and states “the drones take retail deliveries to the skies. They collect items with an alleged and false quietness and whisk them away. They are described as a locust”. Undoubtedly, Wing’s forward projection is to have many delivery craft in the skies noiselessly whisking goods hither and thither, dodging smites, but my guess is “market domination” is probably its preferred corporate terminology over the biblical “locust”.