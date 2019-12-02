Recorder rock star in concert of whimsy

Recorder rock star Alicia Crossley and the Acacia Quartet are bringing their “beguiling concert full of whimsy and musical storytelling” to Canberra, reports “Arts in the City” columnist HELEN MUSA

Recorder rock star Alicia Crossley… Wesley Music Centre, December 13.

RECORDER rock star Alicia Crossley and the Acacia Quartet are bringing their program, “Muse”, billed as a “beguiling concert full of whimsy and musical storytelling” to Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 7pm, December 13. The program features Australian compositions for recorder and string quartet inspired by poetry, mythology, historic tunes and storybook characters by Lyle Chan, Anne Boyd, Chris Williams, Stephen Yates, Jessica Wells and Canberra’s Sally Whitwell. Tickets at  wesleycanberra.org.au or at the door.

Anna Simic… Smith’s Alternative, December 12.

“ANUSHKA in the Woods” is an adventure into a world of the unknown through fairy tales and myths in song with Canberra-raised chanteuse Anna Simic and Dave Evans on accordion and piano. At Smith’s Alternative, Civic, Thursday, December 12. Book at smithsalternative.com 

MEDIEVAL mirth and merriment will be on the menu when Dirty Dick’s theatre restaurant returns to with its usual mix of comedy, wacky songs, parlour games and audience involvement and a three-course feast. At Harmonie German Club, Narrabundah, Friday and Saturday, December 20 -21. Book at harmonieclub.com.au or 6295 9853.

Lucy Sugerman… the first Youth Ambassador for the National Folk Festival. Photo: Peter Hislop.

CANBERRA singer/songwriter Lucy Sugerman will be the first Youth Ambassador for the National Folk Festival, of which she has been a huge fan all her life. She’ll work with “the National” on its inaugural Youth Concert for the 2020 Easter festival’s opening night, featuring young performers from across the local region. 

REBUS Theatre is staging “A Tender Thing”, an original play about love and disability written and directed by Heidi Silberman and Ali Clinch. At Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, December 6-8. Book at rebustheatre.com

Bass Andrew Fysh… At Canberra Girls Grammar chapel, December 15. Photo: Peter Hislop.

ADHOC Baroque will celebrate the festive season with a concert of Baroque gems, and will be joined by bass Andrew Fysh in a cantata by Stradella portraying the angel appearing to the shepherds, as well as Christmas and Epiphany trios by Charpentier. Guests include Bianca Porcheddu and Dan Russell on violin, Clara Teniswood on cello and Rachel Walker on viola da gamba. At the Chapel of the Annunciation, Canberra Girls Grammar School, 3pm, Sunday, December 15. Tickets at trybooking.com or at the door.

MARUKI Community Orchestra, conducted by John Gould, will play a varied program of Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances, the Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 and Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” for the year’s last concert. At Albert Hall, 3pm, Sunday, December 8. Tickets at marukicommunityorchestra.org.au or at the door.

ITALIAN pianist director and composer Alessio Nelli joins soprano Susannah Lawergren and mezzo-soprano Hannah Fraser in a concert of opera with a dash of Christmas. All Saints, Ainslie, 1.30 pm, Sunday, December 8. Tickets at trybooking.com, 6778 1233 or the door.

