Review / ‘Captain Marvel’ (PG)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Brie Larson in the title role of “Captain Marvel”.

THE captain was born in 1939 as the alter ego of teenaged Billy Batson, the child of Fawcett Comics which was looking for a worthy competitor on America’s newsstands for Clark Kent (aka Superman).

A wizard gave young Billy the magic word “shazam”, an acronym for a bunch of legendary heroes long since out of copyright – Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury.

When Billy saw a wrong needing righting, all he needed to was say “shazam” to call down a transformative lightning bolt that turned him into the Captain.

Fast forward to June 1995. It may surprise you to know that agents of the intergalactic civilisation Skrull had by then been coming to Earth for several centuries to prepare it for colonisation. Who can tell what might have happened if the take-over had gone ahead? Would we by now be careering through space on a less-self-destructive platform?

Enough of this juvenile nonsense. Consider briefly the 124 minutes cinematic confection from Disney written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Copious CG visual effects embroidering a well-worn story about defending Earth against extra-terrestrial invaders inflate that run-time to the boundary of boredom. Don’t extraterrestrial leaders read the papers? What any other galaxy would want to own a planet whose inhabitants are unable to agree whether or not it’s heading for self-annihilation?

The story doesn’t expect great acting and doesn’t deliver it (except for third-billed Australian Ben Mendelsohn as an intruder in human form). “Shazam” is now past its use-by date. As Captain Marvel, Brie Larson is expected to deliver athleticism above all else. About three-quarters of the way into the film, we learn what has happened to give her the superhuman powers without which the Captain would be just another bloke. Or girl, in this case.

-Advertisement-

At all cinemas

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
'Captain Marvel' (PG)
SUMMARY
2
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleReview / ‘Everybody Knows’ (M)
Next articleReview / Costume limitations restrict menacing ‘beast’
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply