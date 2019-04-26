‘Romeo and Juliet: the comedy’ comes to Belconnen

“LOVE’S Labour’s Lost” was always a pretty silly title, but now a group of local young people calling themselves Not Quite Committed are outdoing the Bard in their first-ever production with a show written by first-time playwright Tessani Wells, called “Love’s Labour’s Lust.”

The new comedy musical production is the result of a collaboration between Wells and musical theatre composer Ella Ragless, and is created and produced by a talented young cast and musicians.

It traces what happens when “Romeo and Juliet” is retold by Romeo’s bitter ex, the fair Rosaline. Hilarity and craziness prevail, says Wells.

“We are excited to bring you a talented live band with the show, playing original fun songs,” Ragless adds.

Not Quite Committed Productions is a new theatre company in Canberra with a focus on comedy, looking to establishing itself in the heart of Belconnen.

“Love’s Labour’s Lust: A Romeo and Juliet comedy musical”, Belconnen Community Theatre, May 1-3, book at stagecenta.com