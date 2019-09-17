School canteens break healthy food record

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT public school canteens have seen a positive shift in their food and drink culture, according to a recent school canteen menu analysis.

Undertaken by Nutrition Australia ACT, the survey has found that since the introduction of the ACT Public School Food and Drink Policy four years ago, a record 91 per cent of public school canteens now provide more than 50 per cent of their menu with healthy “green” items and no unhealthy “red” items.

“This is a huge improvement from the baseline menu assessments we first undertook in 2015,” says dietitian Leanne Elliston, program manager of Nutrition Australia ACT.

“Back then not a single canteen met the policy of majority ‘green’ and no ‘red’.”

She says that across all ACT public school canteens, 54 per cent of menu items are ‘green’, which means children visiting their school canteen are now more likely to consume nutritious foods to support their growth, learning and mental wellbeing.

“We are so proud to see our schools making fantastic progress in providing healthier food and drink options to our kids,” says Leanne.